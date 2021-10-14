SWKS COVID-19 UPDATE Cases continue to rise in area

Garden City Telegram

Finney County has added 62 new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases with an overall total of 7,249 as of Wednesday, with increase to 259 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there has been an increase to 12 individuals currently hospitalized as of Wednesday, while there has been a total to 57 deaths. A total of 14,127 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 382 cases pending as of Wednesday. The FCHD positivity rate has decreased to 27.6 percent as of Tuesday.

The Finney County Health Department updates the positivity rate on Mondays.

Finney County has administered 20,042 total vaccines. This includes first and second doses.

COVID-19 vaccines are available to any person who lives or works in Kansas, 12 years of age and older. Those under 18 must have parental consent. The FCHD has an online COVID-19 Resource Hub for Finney County at:

https://finney-county-coronavirus-response-finneycountygis.hub.arcgis.com

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw 20 new positive confirmed additional cases, with an overall total to 7,011 as of Wednesday. Seward County added 18 positive cases to its total of 4,540. Meade County increased by 11 positive cases as of Wednesday with an overall total of 658 while Grant County added 17 cases for a total of 1,189.

Scott County added 16 cases for a total of 722 and Gray County added 12 cases for a total of 817. Kearny County added eight cases for a total of 713 while Morton County added six cases for a total of 335. Greeley County added four cases for a total of 147 and Stevens County added three cases for a total of 726. Hamilton, Haskell and Wichita Counties each added two cases for totals of 268, 530 and 266, respectively.

Numbers in other southwest Kansas counties remained constant through Wednesday.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment updates its cluster summary each Wednesday. The Shepherd’s Center in Cimarron is on this week’s list for long term care facilities, with nine positive cases reported on a last onset date of Oct. 9.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday:

Finney - 7,249

Ford - 7,011

Grant - 1,189

Gray - 817

Greeley - 147

Hamilton - 268

Haskell - 530

Kearny - 713

Lane - 164

Meade - 658

Morton - 335

Scott - 722

Seward - 4,540

Stanton - 270

Stevens - 726

Wichita Co. - 266

The state of Kansas has over 421,400 confirmed positive cases as of Wednesday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.