Businesses needed for freshman career day

Garden City Telegram

Garden City High School will be holding an “Academy to Career Day”, formerly the Freshman Career Fair, on Dec. 1. The event is being presented by the Finney County Workforce Connection and will assist freshman students in choosing one of many career pathways available at GCHS.

During their first year of high school, Garden City High School ninth graders take introductory courses in areas that interest them, while putting them on the track to fulfill the Kansas requirements for high school graduation.

For their sophomore year, students enroll in a career-focused academy and choose courses from the CTE career pathways offered at GCHS.

Area employers are invited to participate in the free event and have an opportunity to speak with students about their chosen careers; what a typical day consists of, what you enjoy about your job and what students could be doing in high school to prepare for a rewarding career in your field.

Representatives from every career field are welcome and encouraged to attend.

The event will run from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., and will include employer presentations, one-on-one interaction with students and GCHS academy presentations.

Registration is available on the Finney County Economic Development Corporation website at www.ficoedc.com.

The Finney County Workforce Connection is a group of community partners working together to ensure sustainability of a quality workforce in southwest Kansas. The purpose of the Finney County Workforce Connection is to create an aggressive community-wide campaign to recruit, enhance, and retain a sustainable workforce in the Finney County area.