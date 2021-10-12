SWKS COVID-19 UPDATE Majority of area sees increase in confirmed cases

Garden City Telegram

Finney County has added 27 new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases with an overall total of 7,187 as of Friday, with 251 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there has been a decrease to nine individuals currently hospitalized as of Friday, while there has been a total to 57 deaths. A total of 14,047 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 38 cases pending as of Friday. The positivity rate has increased to 33 percent as of Oct. 4.

No new numbers for this week were available from the FCHD by press time.

The Finney County Health Department updates the positivity rate on Mondays.

Finney County has administered 20,042 total vaccines. This includes first and second doses.

COVID-19 vaccines are available to any person who lives or works in Kansas, 12 years of age and older. Those under 18 must have parental consent. The FCHD has an online COVID-19 Resource Hub for Finney County at:

https://finney-county-coronavirus-response-finneycountygis.hub.arcgis.com

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw 21 new positive confirmed additional cases, with an overall total to 6,991 as of Monday. Seward County added 13 positive cases to its total of 4,522. Grant County increased by 14 positive cases for an overall total of 1,172 while Meade County added 10 cases for a total of 636. Stevens County added eight cases for a total of 723 and Gray County added seven for a total of 805.

Greeley and Morton Counties each added three cases for totals of 143 and 329, respectively. Kearny County added two cases for a total of 705 while Lane County added one case for a total of 164. Scott, Stanton and Wichita Counties also added one case each for totals of 706, 270 and 264, respectively.

Numbers in other southwest Kansas counties remained constant through Monday.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Monday:

Finney - 7,187

Ford - 6,991

Grant - 1,172

Gray - 805

Greeley - 143

Hamilton - 266

Haskell - 528

Kearny - 705

Lane - 164

Meade - 636

Morton - 329

Scott - 706

Seward - 4,522

Stanton - 270

Stevens - 723

Wichita Co. - 264

The state of Kansas has over 419,300 confirmed positive cases as of Monday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.