Zoo closed Saturday for Boo! at the Zoo

The Lee Richardson Zoo will be closed on Saturday, so that the Friends of Lee Richardson Zoo may prepare the grounds for Boo! At the Zoo, which will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The zoo will reopen at the regular time at 8 a.m.on Sunday.

Boo! At the Zoo is a Halloween-oriented event where zoo visitors are encouraged to dress up and collect treats while following a decorated trail through the zoo.

Admission is $10 per person at the gate, or $5 for tickets purchased in advance at Blue Fox Boutique, El Remedio Market, Ward’s Garden Center, or the Zoo, with all proceeds benefiting FOLRZ zoo projects. Children ages two and under are free.