Area groups receive SHARP grants from Humanities Kansas

Garden City Telegram

TOPEKA – Humanities Kansas recently awarded $749,366 in SHARP Recovery Grants to 121 Kansas cultural organizations experiencing distress due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The SHARP Recovery Grants support Kansas cultural nonprofits that provide humanities programming and are facing financial hardship due to the coronavirus. Grants are for general operating support, staff retention, and needed digital and/or operational transitions for cultural work in the post-pandemic era.

Funds were made available through the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) to assist cultural institutions affected by the coronavirus as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARP) approved by the U.S. Congress and signed into law by President Joseph R. Biden.

Humanities Kansas received $754,000 in funds to distribute and received more than $1.4 million in requests from Kansas cultural organizations.

“HK is honored to support these important community organizations with SHARP Recovery Grants,” said Lori Goetsch, chair of the Humanities Kansas Board of Directors. “They have sustained our culture through the pandemic and found innovative ways to engage us as Kansans. Maintaining these social connections is vital to the economic well-being and strength of our communities.”

Area organizations to receive grants include:

Finney County Historical Society

Ford County Historical Society

High Plains Public Radio, Garden City

Meade County Historical Museum

Morton County Library

Stanton County Public Library

Stauth Memorial Museum, Montezuma

For more information about the SHARP Recovery Grants for humanities organizations, visit humanitieskansas.org.