Museum lecture series returns Wednesday

Garden City Telegram

The Finney County Historical Museum’s fall series of free history programs will continue at noon Oct. 13 and 7 p.m. Oct. 19 with programs about archeology on the plains, as well as a chance for the audience to bring and share arrowheads or other stone points they’ve found in the area.

Both sessions will be presented by Chad Myers, an experienced southwest Kansas archeology consultant from Kalvesta. Myers, who has spoken twice before at the museum, will share updates about discoveries in Western Kansas. In addition, he will attempt to date and identify any stone artifacts brought by members of the audience.

The 2021 fall series of History at High Noon and Evening at the Museum presentations began in September with a pair of segments by Howard Koehn of the Copeland-Montezuma area, entitled “The Epic Trek of the Mormon Battalion.”

Programs in November are scheduled under the theme of “Railroads Across Kansas,” with Museum Education Coordinator Johnetta Hebrlee speaking at noon Nov. 10 and Dr. Leo Oliva, author and retired Fort Hays State University history professor, talking at 7 p.m. Nov. 16 about 19th Century railroad development. Oliva’s presentation is provided through a grant from Humanities Kansas.

Admission is free and the museum is located at 403 S. Fourth Street in Garden City. Those attending should use the museum’s north entrance and are welcome to bring their own lunch or dinner, if desired. The museum will provide coffee, tea and cookies.