Accident results in power outage for part of Garden City

Garden City Telegram

An accident in the area of North Campus Drive and East Fair Street Friday evening caused the eastern half of Garden City to go dark for several hours according to a Garden City Police Department release.

A Dodge Charger collided with an utility pole at approximately 10:15 p.m. on Friday, causing extensive damage to the vehicle and resulting in damage to several electric poles and a power outage.

The estimated loss for the vehicle and utility poles is over $100,000 according to the release.

The driver of the vehicle, David Guerrero, 27, Garden City, refused medical treatment for minor injuries according to the release and was taken into custody and lodged in the Finney County jail on allegations of driving under the influence.