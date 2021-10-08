SWKS COVID-19 UPDATE Cases continue to rise in area

Garden City Telegram

Finney County has added 27 new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases with an overall total of 7,187 as of Friday, with 251 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there has been a decrease to nine individuals currently hospitalized as of Friday, while there has been a total to 57 deaths. A total of 14,047 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 38 cases pending as of Friday. The positivity rate has increased to 33 percent as of Monday.

The Finney County Health Department updates the positivity rate on Mondays.

Finney County has administered 20,042 total vaccines. This includes first and second doses.

COVID-19 vaccines are available to any person who lives or works in Kansas, 12 years of age and older. Those under 18 must have parental consent. The FCHD has an online COVID-19 Resource Hub for Finney County at:

https://finney-county-coronavirus-response-finneycountygis.hub.arcgis.com

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw 35 new positive confirmed additional cases, with an overall total to 6,970 as of Friday. Seward County added 22 positive cases to its total of 4,509. Meade County increased by 14 positive cases as of Friday with an overall total of 626 cases. Grant and Gray Counties each added 11 cases for totals of 1,158 and 798, respectively. Scott County added nine cases for a total of 705 while Kearny County added six cases for a total of 703.

Greeley and Morton Counties each added five cases for totals of 140 and 326, respectively. Hamilton and Wichita Counties each added two cases for totals of 266 and 263, respectively. Haskell and Lane Counties added one case each for totals of 528 and 163, respectively. Stanton and Stevens Counties also added one case each for totals of 269 and 715, respectively.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Friday:

Finney - 7,187

Ford - 6,970

Grant - 1,158

Gray - 798

Greeley - 140

Hamilton - 266

Haskell - 528

Kearny - 703

Lane - 163

Meade - 626

Morton - 326

Scott - 705

Seward - 4,509

Stanton - 269

Stevens - 715

Wichita Co. - 263

The state of Kansas has over 417,600 confirmed positive cases as of Friday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.