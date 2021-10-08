Music concerts on tap for next week

Garden City Telegram

There will be a number of music concerts scheduled next week at USD 457 schools. The concerts are free and open to the public.

Horace Good Middle School will present a band concert at 6 p.m. on Monday. The concert will be held in the school’s Clifford Hope Auditorium, 1412 N. Main Street.

Kenneth Henderson Middle School will present a choir concert at 6 p.m. on Monday. The concert will be held in the school’s gymnasium, 2406 Fleming Street.

Horace Good Middle School will present a choir concert at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. The concert will be held in the school’s Clifford Hope Auditorium, 1412 N. Main Street.

Kenneth Henderson Middle School will present a band concert at 6 p.m. on Monday. The concert will be held in the school’s gymnasium, 2406 Fleming Street.

Garden City High School will present a choir concert at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. The concert will be held in the GCHS auditorium, 2720 Buffalo Way Blvd.