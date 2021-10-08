Local program serves older workers

Garden City Telegram

The Older Kansans Employment Program assists persons over the age of 55 to find full or part time employment. Currently, Finney County has many job opportunities with better than minimum wage prices.

Employers appreciate the work ethics of older citizens, the reliability and experience of those 55 or older. These persons can be mentors to the younger work force.

A growing number of “baby boomers,” are retiring from a career of several years at the same job and now looking for “something to do”; therefore a part time or full time job to pass the time.

OKEP can help these persons who have not filled out a job application or compiled a resume for a long time.

OKEP’s Finney County consultant, Jerry Gonzales, holds weekly employment opportunity meetings on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the Senior Center of Finney County, 905 N. 10th St.

A list of local job openings is made available and if interested in a position, assistance on complete an application or set up an interview is available.

Older job seeker can contact Gonzales at 620-225-8230 or 1-800-742-9531 for a personal meeting, or attend a Tuesday employment opportunity meeting.