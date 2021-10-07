SWKS COVID-19 UPDATE Area sees uptick in cases

Garden City Telegram

Finney County has added 40 new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases with an overall total of 7,160 as of Wednesday, with an increase to 251 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there has been a decrease to 10 individuals currently hospitalized as of Wednesday, while there has been four additional deaths since Monday for a total to 57 deaths. A total of 13,996 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 16 cases pending as of Wednesday. The positivity rate has increased to 33 percent as of Monday.

The Finney County Health Department updates the positivity rate on Mondays.

Finney County has administered 20,042 total vaccines. This includes first and second doses.

COVID-19 vaccines are available to any person who lives or works in Kansas, 12 years of age and older. Those under 18 must have parental consent. The FCHD has an online COVID-19 Resource Hub for Finney County at:

https://finney-county-coronavirus-response-finneycountygis.hub.arcgis.com

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw 37 new positive confirmed additional cases, with an overall total to 6,935 as of Wednesday. Seward County added 35 positive cases to its total of 4,487. Gray County increased by 11 cases as of Wednesday for an overall total of 787 while Meade County added 10 cases for a total of 612. Scott County added eight cases for a total of 696 and Grant County added seven cases for a total of 1,147.

Hamilton and Haskell Counties each added five cases for totals of 264 and 527, respectively. Stanton County added four use for a total of 268 while Kearny and Morton Counties each added three cases for totals of 697 and 321, respectively. Greeley and Lane Counties added two cases each for totals of 135 and 162, respectively. Stevens and Wichita Counties each added two cases also for totals of 714 and 261, respectively.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday:

Finney - 7,160

Ford - 6,935

Grant - 1,147

Gray - 787

Greeley - 135

Hamilton - 264

Haskell - 527

Kearny - 697

Lane - 162

Meade - 612

Morton - 321

Scott - 696

Seward - 4,487

Stanton - 268

Stevens - 714

Wichita Co. - 261

The state of Kansas has over 415,400 confirmed positive cases as of Wednesday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.