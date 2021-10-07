Namesake school to celebrate Florence Wilson’s birthday

Garden City Telegram

Florence Wilson Elementary School students and staff will celebrate Florence Wilson’s 101st birthday at 2:30 p.m. on Friday at the school, 1709 Labrador Blvd.

The students and staff at the school will sing “Happy Birthday” and present Wilson with a gift from the school for her special day.

Florence Wilson is the namesake of one of the 11 elementary schools in the USD 457 school district. The district has named many schools after educators. Wilson is a native of Finney County, who graduated from Garden City High School. She began her teaching career in 1940 and retired in 1979.