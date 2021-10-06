SOUTHWEST COMMUNITY

Garden City Telegram

SENIOR CENTER PINOCHLE

Bob Baker won high in two tables of Senior Center Pinochle on Sept. 29 at the Senior Center of Finney County. Leo Smith finished in second while Dawn Thiel took third place.

SENIOR CENTER DOUBLE PINOCHLE

John Bunnel won high in two tables of Senior Center Double Pinochle on Monday at the Senior Center of Finney County. Albert Spor took second place and Alva Burch finished in third.

SENIOR CENTER PITCH

Donna Morris took first place in two tables of Senior Center Pitch on Tuesday at the Senior Center of Finney County. Alva Burch took second while Robin McLinn finished in third place.

If interested in joining in on these games, or other activities, contact the Senior Center at 272-3620.