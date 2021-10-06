KWEC to host astronomy night

Garden City Telegram

GREAT BEND - Spend a fall evening gazing at the stars with the Fort Hays State University Astronomy Club led by Dr. Jack Maseberg and Dr. Paul Adams at the Kansas Wetlands Education Center at Great Bend. KWEC will host the star gazing workshop from 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday.

Their high-powered telescopes will be pointed towards Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, and several deep-sky Messier Objects. The Andromeda Galaxy is a barred spiral galaxy approximately 2.5 million light-years from Earth.

The International Space Station will fly over early during the presentation as well. The FHSU Maker Van will also be open with a Stellarium software you can learn to use at home and a few astronomy displays and planet models.

Refreshments, a craft, and storytelling will help round out the evening.

The KWEC is located at 592 NE Kansas Highway 156, at the southeast side of Cheyenne Bottoms Wildlife Area, northeast of Great Bend.

For more information about this free event, call the KWEC at 1-877-243-9268.