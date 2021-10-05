SWKS COVID-19 UPDATE Cases continue to rise in area

Garden City Telegram

Finney County has added 25 new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases with an overall total of 7,120 as of Monday, with a decrease to 249 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there has been a decrease to 11 individuals currently hospitalized as of Monday, and there has been a total to 53 deaths. A total of 13,955 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 20 cases pending as of Monday. The positivity rate has increased to 33 percent as of Monday.

The Finney County Health Department updates the positivity rate on Mondays.

Finney County has administered 20,042 total vaccines. This includes first and second doses.

COVID-19 vaccines are available to any person who lives or works in Kansas, 12 years of age and older. Those under 18 must have parental consent. The FCHD has an online COVID-19 Resource Hub for Finney County at:

https://finney-county-coronavirus-response-finneycountygis.hub.arcgis.com

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw 22 new positive confirmed additional cases, with an overall total to 6,898 as of Monday. Seward County added 10 positive cases to its total of 4,452. Grant County increased by 11 cases as of Monday for an overall total of 1,140. Kearny County added seven cases for a total of 694 while Greeley County added five cases for a total of 133.

Hamilton and Stevens Counties also added five cases each for totals of 259 and 712, respectively. Wichita County added three cases for a total of 259. Gray and Meade Counties each added two cases for totals of 776 and 602, respectively. Haskell, Lane and Morton Counties added one case each for totals of 522, 160 and 318, respectively.

Numbers in other southwest Kansas counties remained constant through Monday.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Monday:

Finney - 7,120

Ford - 6,898

Grant - 1,140

Gray - 776

Greeley - 133

Hamilton - 259

Haskell - 522

Kearny - 694

Lane - 160

Meade - 602

Morton - 318

Scott - 688

Seward - 4,452

Stanton - 264

Stevens - 712

Wichita Co. - 259

The state of Kansas has over 413,100 confirmed positive cases as of Monday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.