USD 457 schools to celebrate Walk to School Day

Garden City Public Schools USD 457 will join schools from around the nation to celebrate Walk to School Day on Wednesday.

Walk to School Day encourages healthy habits, heightens awareness of traffic safety, draws attention to environmental concerns around schools, and is a great way to build local momentum for safe routes to schools.

Each participating school is planning events that will focus on walking to school, or for the students that are bused, walking at school. The events will take place at various times with students, parents, staff members, and community leaders taking part in the walks.

Local schools activities include:

Alta Brown Elementary School

The school will start the day off with students and staff walking around the school.

Abe Hubert Elementary School

The school will encourage parents to walk to school with their child on Wednesday. The school will also have the track open in the morning if parents would like to come and walk with their students on the track that morning. Each classroom will also walk on the track during the morning.

Bernadine Sitts Intermediate Center

The school will have students walk a lap around the school. Garden City High School students will be on hand to assist and walk with students. The school will also be going over safety information on walking and biking to school during the week.

Charles O. Stones Intermediate Center

The school will have students walk around the school building in the morning before school starts.

Florence Wilson Elementary School

The school will have three drop-off locations for parents to choose which will be the best site for their child to do the walk that morning. School staff along with Garden City High School Cross-Country team members will be at each site to help student walk to school safely. If your child wants to ride their bike to school with the group they can.

Site 1- Bible Christian Church Family Life Center Northwest Parking Lot, drop off kids between 7:35-7:50 a.m. The walk to school will start promptly at 7:55 a.m.

Site 2- Presbyterian Church Parking Lot, drop off kids between 7:45-7:55 a.m. The walk to school will start promptly at 8 a.m.

Site 3- Abbott Garden Apartments, drop kids off at the sidewalk are near main entrance, between 7:35-7:50 a.m., we will start walking promptly at 7:55 a.m.

All students will receive a Walk To School Day bracelet as they enter the school building.

Georgia Matthews Elementary School

The school will walk the tally trail around by the school before school starts that morning.

Gertrude Walker Elementary School

Staff volunteers, students, and parents can join the walk at two separate meeting points. The South route meeting place will be located at Talley Trail and 11th Street at the Gazebo and continuing on to the school at approximately 7:30 a.m. The North route meeting place will be located at Boy Scout Park Eighth and Thompson Streets continuing on to Gertrude Walker Elementary along Eighth Street to Fair Street at approximately 7:30 a.m.

Jennie Barker Elementary School

The school has invited parents and staff to walk around the trail at the school with students at 8:30 a.m. to kick-off the day.

Jennie Wilson Elementary School

The school will start at 7:30 a.m. at Westlake Hardware and will have groups going every 5-15 minutes. They will wrap-up at 8:10 a.m.

Plymell Elementary School

The school will have students walk around the trail at the school during the afternoon.

Victor Ornelas Elementary School

The school will have high school athletes joining them for a walk starting at various locations at 7:45 a.m.

The locations where students and parents will meet to walk in a group to school is at Susan Street and Spruce Street; Amy Street and Spruce Street; Jennie Barker Road and Spruce Street; and the bus line.

Walk to School Day events raise awareness of the need to create safer routes for walking and bicycling and emphasize the importance of issues such as increasing physical activity among children, pedestrian safety, traffic congestion and concern for the environment. The events build connections between families, schools and the broader community.