GCHS cross country team to hold Pink Run

Garden City Telegram

The Garden City High School cross country team will hold a Pink Run at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The event will start in front of the Zoo entrance in Finnup Park.

The course will take participants to the Cancer Center where the team will deliver a donation to the center and then the group will continue for an additional two to six miles.

The team asks people to deck out in pink gear and walk, run or ride with the group for all or any portion of the route. The team is also asking those that participate in the run wear a bib number with Who You Run For written on it.

For more information about the run, contact Krista Linenberger at 620-805-7400.