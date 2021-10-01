Swords retires from Navy after 31 years

By Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Lawrence Davis

Navy RSRCC Fort Worth Public Affairs

FORT WORTH, Texas – After 31 years of service, U.S. Navy Reserve Capt. Scott Swords said farewell to his friends and colleagues during a retirement ceremony held at the Navy Operational Support Center aboard Naval Air Station Fort Worth Joint Reserve Base, Sept. 18.

Before the ceremony, he recalled some of the highlights of his military service and gave credit to those he deemed critical to his successes along the way.

“I really got to do some amazing things that not everyone gets to do and I worked with some amazing people,” said Swords. “The skill level of the troops was very humbling in how well they take care of their equipment and their dedication to the mission. The Chiefs Mess is the heart and soul of the Navy. They work in the trenches to lead the young enlisted sailors but they also pull double duty in mentoring junior officers to become good senior officers. Every good senior officer has had a series of chiefs that have been vital to their career and success.”

Swords, a native of Garden City, received his commission from the Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps in 1991 and was designated a naval flight officer. He has flown missions and been deployed worldwide in support of Operations Southern Watch, Enduring Freedom, Odyssey Dawn, Unified Protector, and several other tours including his latest role as the Maritime Headquarters director with Navy Reserve Commander U.S. 7th Fleet.

“It’s been a great adventure,” said Swords. “To the men and women of 7th Fleet, they are experts at the operational level of war. They are the key bridge between the strategic level of war and the tactical level.”

“The active-duty component relies on the Reserves and we could not go to war without them,” Swords continued. “It is one thing commanding day-to-day operations, but when conflict arises, day-to-day ops become 24/7 operations. What can be done with 100 people before now then requires hundreds. As the sortie count and maritime strike count goes up, so does the complexity. When a conflict arises, then the men and women reservists of 7th Fleet will leave their jobs and, their families, put on their uniforms, and be that lynchpin between the strategic and tactical that we call the operational level of war.”

Swords discussed his plans going forward now as a retired veteran and full-time civilian.

“I’ll continue to work for Lockheed Martin on the Joint Strike Fighter program,” said Swords. “Being an operator, you understand how important it is to have the best equipment out there. So, I’ll continue to strive to provide our troops with the tools they need to keep this country safe. And, if they do go into harm’s way, I’ll do everything I can to make sure this it is an unfair fight in their favor.”

During the ceremony, Swords took time to thank several members of his family and friends.

“To my mom and dad: thank you for my upbringing and encouraging me,” said Swords. “To Lauren, Sterling, and Christian: you have grown into wonderful young adults. You too have served with patriotism and pride. To Shane, Sheridan, Sara, and Skylar: thank you for your letters, your prayers and your support. To our friends, like the Williamses: thank you for providing that network of support to Kristi and the kids."