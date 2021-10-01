SWKS COVID-19 UPDATE Majority of area sees increase in confirmed cases

Garden City Telegram

Finney County has added 30 new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases with an overall total of 7,095 as of Friday, with a decrease to 250 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there has been a decrease to 14 individuals currently hospitalized as of Friday, and there has been a total to 53 deaths. A total of 13,926 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 26 cases pending as of Friday. The positivity rate has increased to 25.6 percent as of Monday.

The Finney County Health Department updates the positivity rate on Mondays.

Finney County has administered 20,042 total vaccines. This includes first and second doses.

COVID-19 vaccines are available to any person who lives or works in Kansas, 12 years of age and older. Those under 18 must have parental consent. The FCHD has an online COVID-19 Resource Hub for Finney County at:

https://finney-county-coronavirus-response-finneycountygis.hub.arcgis.com

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw 21 new positive confirmed additional cases, with an overall total to 6,876 as of Friday. Seward County added 18 positive cases to its total of 4,442. Gray and Stanton Counties each increased by nine cases for overall totals of 774 and 264, respectively. Meade County added eight cases for a total of 600 while Grant County added six cases for a total of 1,129.

Scott County added four cases for a total of 688. Kearny County added added three cases for a total of 687 and Stevens County added two cases for a total of 707. Hamilton and Haskell Counties each added one case for totals of 254 and 521, respectively. Lane, Morton and Wichita Counties also added one case each for totals of 159, 317 and 256, respectively.

Numbers in other southwest Kansas counties remained constant through Friday.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Friday:

Finney - 7,095

Ford - 6,876

Grant - 1,129

Gray - 774

Greeley - 128

Hamilton - 254

Haskell - 521

Kearny - 687

Lane - 159

Meade - 600

Morton - 317

Scott - 688

Seward - 4,442

Stanton - 264

Stevens - 707

Wichita Co. - 256

The state of Kansas has over 411,300 confirmed positive cases as of Friday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.