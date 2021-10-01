For hundreds of Afghan evacuees, the next stop is Kansas

By David Condos

High Plains Public Radio/KNS

Hundreds of people evacuated from Afghanistan will start new lives in Kansas over the next few months.

That has refugee resettlement groups rallying their staffs and volunteers to find homes, jobs and a myriad of other essentials for the families who fled their war-torn country in the wake of the American withdrawal.

A majority of the Kansas newcomers will land in Wichita, where The International Rescue Committee, or IRC, plans to resettle 400 of the roughly 500 Afghan evacuees headed for the state. The first Afghans should arrive by mid-October.

Michele Green, executive director of the IRC’s Wichita office, said the total number of evacuees will likely be more people than her staff usually resettles in an entire year.

And because the people coming from Afghanistan aren’t technically classified as refugees — most will arrive as humanitarian parolees — it’s still unclear if and when they all might get the same type of federal safety net benefits and financial support that refugees do.

“Because everything’s happening so fast … it’s a little kind of up in the air,” Green said. “We’re just taking it day by day.”

In process

It's a similar story for other Kansas organizations from Garden City to Kansas City, where the speed and magnitude of the influx will make this resettlement especially challenging.

“These people were in their home one day, and they are on a plane the next day,” Debbie Snapp, executive director of Catholic Charities of Southwest Kansas, said. “So it’s a disaster response almost as much as it is a migration response.”

The federal government typically notifies local partners at least two weeks before a refugee family arrives in town. But this time, organizations will likely just get 24-48 hours’ notice.

That makes it harder to line up things like housing and furniture.

“We’re just trying to stay positive in the midst of a really difficult situation,” said Kasey Featherston, director of refugee and immigration services for Catholic Charities in Kansas City. “We know that’s what our clients deserve: to be welcomed and feel welcomed.”

In the Kansas City area, some of the evacuees from Afghanistan have already started to arrive.

A few weeks ago, Catholic Charities in Kansas City resettled a family of five that was evacuated from Afghanistan with a special immigrant visa as the country came under Taliban control.

In all, the organization plans to resettle at least 75 Afghan evacuees through the end of this year in Kansas City, Overland Park, Olathe, Lawrence, Manhattan and, potentially, Topeka. But Featherston said that number is likely to inch up closer to 150 people as time goes on.

In southwest Kansas, Catholic Charities expects to welcome 25 Afghan evacuees to Garden City and Dodge City starting in the first half of October. That marks a big jump for the agency, which saw its resettlement numbers drop from 47 people in 2018 to fewer than 10 in the past year.

But Debbie Snapp said the organization had already begun adding more workers and volunteers over the past few months in response to President Joe Biden raising the federal refugee cap.

“We feel like we’re ready,” she said. “We're just waiting for the notice that they're coming in so we can get started.”

The Kansas News Service is a collaboration of KCUR, Kansas Public Radio, KMUW and High Plains Public Radio, with more information at ksnewsservice.org.