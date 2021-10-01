GCCC scholarship applications available for 2022-23

Garden City Telegram

The 2022-23 scholarship applications are available at Garden City Community College.

GCCC offers over 300 endowed and annual scholarships each year. Students are encouraged to apply early as the scholarship applications are awarded in the order received and until funds are exhausted.

Fill out a scholarship application at the GCCC website here: https://www.gcccks.edu/tuition_cost/scholarship_application.aspx

Academic scholarships are awarded based on cumulative high school or college GPA. Students must reapply every year. Funding for these scholarships is provided by GCCC and the GCCC Endowment Association.

Additionally, activity-based scholarships are offered for participants in student organizations and athletics. More information on these scholarships is located here: https://www.gcccks.edu/tuition_cost/scholarships.aspx.

All scholarships award notifications will be sent to the home mailing address. To receive a scholarship, you must be enrolled by June 1, 2022. New and renewal scholarship applications are accepted now through June 30 each year.

For questions or more information, contact the GCCC Financial Aid Office at 620-276-9519 or finaid@gcccks.edu.