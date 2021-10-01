Chamber to host candidate forums for Nov. 2 general election

The 2021 General Election is in one month.

In preparation of the Nov. 2 election, the Garden City Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting five candidate forums, one each for five of the groups on ballot.

They include: Garden City Commission, Holcomb Commission, Garden City Community College Board of Trustees, USD 457 Board of Education and USD 363 Board of Education.

Each forum will be held at the Garden City Administrative Center, located at 301 N. 8th St. They will also be aired live on City Channel 8 and streamed on the Chamber's Facebook page.

Garden City Commission forum will be held Oct. 5 at 6 p.m.

Three positions are available on the Garden City Commission. Incumbents Deb Oyler, Manny Ortiz and Troy Unruh are on the ballot.

GCCC Board of Trustees forum will be held Oct. 11 at 6 p.m.

Three positions are available. Incumbents Blake Wasinger, Leonard Hitz and Merilyn Douglass are running for reelection and are being challenged by Mark Douglass, Mark Hinde and Robert Larson.

USD 457 Board of Education forum will be held Oct. 12 at 6 p.m.

Three positions are available. Incumbents Alex Wallace and Lara Boars are being challenged by Isidro Marino, Jacqueline Gigot, John Wiese and Kami McDonald.

USD 363 Board of Education forum will be held Oct. 14 at 6 p.m.

Three positions are available. Jill George is seeking the position of Member District 1/4, Matthew Jones is seeking the position of Member District 3/6 and there are no candidates for Member District 2/5.

Holcomb City Commission forum will be held Oct. 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Three positions are available. Incumbents Sam Mesa and Ronald Schreibvogel are seeing reelection and are being challenged by Edna Conley.

For more information on the forums, call the Chamber office at 620-276-3264.

For more information on the 2021 election go to finneycounty.org/819/2021-Election.