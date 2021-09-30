SWKS COVID-19 UPDATE Majority of area sees increase in confirmed cases

Garden City Telegram

Finney County has added 26 new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases with an overall total of 7,065 as of Wednesday, with a decrease to 268 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there has been an increase to 15 individuals currently hospitalized as of Wednesday, and there has been a total to 53 deaths. A total of 13,850 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 31 cases pending as of Wednesday. The positivity rate has increased to 25.6 percent as of Monday.

The Finney County Health Department updates the positivity rate on Mondays.

Finney County has administered 20,042 total vaccines. This includes first and second doses.

COVID-19 vaccines are available to any person who lives or works in Kansas, 12 years of age and older. Those under 18 must have parental consent. The FCHD has an online COVID-19 Resource Hub for Finney County at:

https://finney-county-coronavirus-response-finneycountygis.hub.arcgis.com

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw 30 new positive confirmed additional cases, with an overall total to 6,835 as of Wednesday. Seward County added 24 positive cases to its total of 4,424. Grant County increased by 10 cases as of Wednesday for an overall total of 1,123 and Morton County added eight cases for a total of 316.

Hamilton County added six cases for a total of 253 while Kearny and Meade Counties added four cases each for totals of 684 and 592, respectively. Greeley and Scott Counties each added two cases for totals of 128 and 684, respectively. Gray, Lane and Stevens Counties each added one case for totals of 765, 158 and 705, respectively.

Numbers in other southwest Kansas counties remained constant through Wednesday.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday:

Finney - 7,065

Ford - 6,855

Grant - 1,123

Gray - 765

Greeley - 128

Hamilton - 253

Haskell - 520

Kearny - 684

Lane - 158

Meade - 592

Morton - 316

Scott - 684

Seward - 4,424

Stanton - 255

Stevens - 705

Wichita Co. - 255

The state of Kansas has over 408,900 confirmed positive cases as of Wednesday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.