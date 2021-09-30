Cemetery walking tours sold out

Garden City Telegram

Tickets have sold out for the Finney County Historical Society’s 2021 Walking Tours of Valley View Cemetery.

Scheduled at 6 and 8 p.m. on Oct. 7 -9, the eighth annual tour series provides a trove of historical information. It also provides a chance to meet a few figures from Garden City’s 142-year past, portrayed by volunteer reenactors.

Ticket sales opened at 9 a.m. on Monday and sold out at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The tours, hosted jointly by the historical society and the cemetery, raise funds to support exhibits and programs at the Finney County Historical Museum.

Sponsored by Aaron and Chris Kucharik, the tours are focused on history, not Halloween.