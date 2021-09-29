A new sheriff in town: Mike Warren is the new Finney County sheriff

Finney County has a new sheriff.

Mike Warren, undersheriff and sheriff-elect, will take over for Kevin Bascue as the Finney County sheriff on Oct. 1.

Bascue said he's retiring some health issues and concerns have changed since the November 2020 election.

"As I was running for election, I felt great, everything was good, but after the first of the year some things in my life, particularly health-wise, changed and I just felt like I needed less stress and this job's very high stress," he said. "Another employee had a health issue and I finally just said you know what, I want to retire while my health is still good, so that I can enjoy some of it. Plus, I want my health to be better."

He believes Warren will do a great job as sheriff.

"He's been working for us for over 30 years and he's been my undersheriff for the last two, and prior to that, for the other 23 year, my first 23 years of being sheriff, he's been my patrol captain," he said. "He's been at least the third highest ranking individual within the Sheriff's Office and there's a reason that he's stayed that, because he does a great job, he's a good guy, he's fair, he's understanding, he's compassionate. I think he'll do a great job."

A native of Pierceville, Warren attended Ingalls High School where he graduated from in 1982. Following high school, he attended Garden City Community College before serving in the United States Air Force from 1984-88, retiring as a sergeant.

After leaving the Air Force, Warren joined the Sheriff's Office. He started in the Finney County Jail, where he stayed for about a year and a half before transferring to the Patrol Division where he remained, moving up the ladder to Patrol Captain until 2019, when he became Undersheriff.

Warren lives with his wife of four years, Loree, and three younger children. He has two adult children.

He was sworn in as Sheriff-elect on Sept. 20 at the Finney County Commission's regular meeting.

Warren said his decision to get into law enforcement was easy, it's something that's always appealed to him having grown up with his father, Vyrl Warren, in the Finney County Sheriff's Posse, which has since been disbanded.

"It was something I always wanted to do," he said. "Even though I started college for other reasons or to do something else, I always had that desire to be in law enforcement."

When he jointed the Air Force, Warren actually wanted to be a police officer there, however instead he was an airplane mechanic.

"It was the greatest four years of my life regardless, so when I made the tough decision to leave there that's when I decided I wanted to get into (law enforcement)," he said.

Warren has been with the Sheriff's Office ever since, citing the people as one reason for staying involved over the years.

"I think it's just the dealing with people, the people you meet on the street and big majority of them are positive," he said. "I know there's negatives in this line of work, but the positive contacts you make, the friendships you make with the people you meet. Some of them you help and they don't forget it and it just gives you that good feeling, you know you've helped somebody."

Camaraderie within the department is another, Warren said. Going from having the camaraderie in the military to the camaraderie with fellow officers has kept him with law enforcement.

Warren is excited to be the new sheriff. He was a little nervous at first, when Bascue first announced his retirement, thinking he was not prepared enough, but he's ready now.

"I'm one of those I want to think things through and this was 'oh, I don't know,' but, I think with this budgeting cycle and going through it and realizing that I can do this, it's gotten me a little more excited," he said. "I'm getting more prepared – maybe wasn't going to be as difficult as I thought it would be. Not that it's going to be easy."

In his first year, Warren plans to get everyone settled and maybe shuffle around some personnel, making sure that people are in the right positions.

"I understand the importance from the past two sheriffs of making sure that you surround yourself with those right people, because I'm sure you're never going to know all the answers, you got to have those people that you can lean on," he said. "I believe we have a good group; I know I do."