GCCC Exploration Day set for Nov. 10
Garden City Community College will host its annual Exploration Day on Nov. 10.
The event is for area high school juniors and seniors to see the GCCC campus and explore various fields of study and discover opportunities that GCCC provides.
The schedule for the day includes a welcome session to introduce the college, an open house session for students to explore areas of study which interest them, free lunch, and a closing session.
During the lunch, three $1,000 scholarships and six $500 scholarships will be given out. Check-in is from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., and the closing session should conclude by 1:30 p.m.
Areas of study represented on Exploration Day:
Animal Science/Agriculture/Meat & Food Science
Art/Design
Business/Technology/Computer Science/Computer Support Specialist
Communications - English/Speech/Journalism/Media/Quiz Bowl
Cosmetology/Manicuring
Criminal Justice/Fire Science/EMT/Paramedic
Education/Early Childhood Education
Health Education/Physical Education/Athletic Training
John Deere Tech/Automotive Tech
Math/Science
Drama/Music - Vocal & Instrumental
Nursing/Allied Health
Psychology/Sociology
Welding/Carpentry/Industrial Maintenance Mechanic
Registration is open and high school students can register by contacting their school counselor or by going to https://www.gcccks.edu/exploration_day_2021.aspx.
When registering, students should be prepared to select which sessions they would like to attend. Breakout sessions are provided for all general education, fine arts, and vocational/technical fields. A few clubs and teams will also host a breakout session.
Recommended registration deadline is Oct. 22. Students who register by Oct. 22 will be entered to win a scholarship.
For questions regarding the event, contact Julie Farr at julie.farr@gcccks.edu or 620-276-9684.