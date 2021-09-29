GCCC Exploration Day set for Nov. 10

Garden City Telegram

Garden City Community College will host its annual Exploration Day on Nov. 10.

The event is for area high school juniors and seniors to see the GCCC campus and explore various fields of study and discover opportunities that GCCC provides.

The schedule for the day includes a welcome session to introduce the college, an open house session for students to explore areas of study which interest them, free lunch, and a closing session.

During the lunch, three $1,000 scholarships and six $500 scholarships will be given out. Check-in is from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., and the closing session should conclude by 1:30 p.m.

Areas of study represented on Exploration Day:

Animal Science/Agriculture/Meat & Food Science

Art/Design

Business/Technology/Computer Science/Computer Support Specialist

Communications - English/Speech/Journalism/Media/Quiz Bowl

Cosmetology/Manicuring

Criminal Justice/Fire Science/EMT/Paramedic

Education/Early Childhood Education

Health Education/Physical Education/Athletic Training

John Deere Tech/Automotive Tech

Math/Science

Drama/Music - Vocal & Instrumental

Nursing/Allied Health

Psychology/Sociology

Welding/Carpentry/Industrial Maintenance Mechanic

Registration is open and high school students can register by contacting their school counselor or by going to https://www.gcccks.edu/exploration_day_2021.aspx.

When registering, students should be prepared to select which sessions they would like to attend. Breakout sessions are provided for all general education, fine arts, and vocational/technical fields. A few clubs and teams will also host a breakout session.

Recommended registration deadline is Oct. 22. Students who register by Oct. 22 will be entered to win a scholarship.

For questions regarding the event, contact Julie Farr at julie.farr@gcccks.edu or 620-276-9684.