SWKS COVID-19 UPDATE Area sees uptick in cases

Finney County has added 33 new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases with an overall total of 7,039 as of Monday, with an increase to 297 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there has been an increase to 13 individuals currently hospitalized as of Monday, and there has been a total to 53 deaths. A total of 13,835 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 25 cases pending as of Monday. The positivity rate has increased to 25.6 percent as of Monday.

The Finney County Health Department updates the positivity rate on Mondays.

Finney County has administered 19,620 total vaccines. This includes first and second doses.

COVID-19 vaccines are available to any person who lives or works in Kansas, 12 years of age and older. Those under 18 must have parental consent. The FCHD has an online COVID-19 Resource Hub for Finney County at:

https://finney-county-coronavirus-response-finneycountygis.hub.arcgis.com

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw 13 new positive confirmed additional cases, with an overall total to 6,825 as of Monday. Seward County added 15 positive cases to its total of 4,400. Gray County increased by 11 cases as of Monday for an overall total of 764. Kearny and Meade Counties each added three cases for totals of 680 and 588, respectively. Grant County added two cases for a total of 1,113. Hamilton and Lane Counties each added one case for totals of 247 and 157, respectively. Stanton and Stevens Counties also added one case each as of Monday for totals of 255 and 704, respectively.

Numbers in other southwest Kansas counties remained constant through Monday.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Monday:

Finney - 7,039

Ford - 6,825

Grant - 1,113

Gray - 764

Greeley - 126

Hamilton - 247

Haskell - 520

Kearny - 680

Lane - 157

Meade - 588

Morton - 308

Scott - 682

Seward - 4,400

Stanton - 255

Stevens - 704

Wichita Co. - 255

The state of Kansas has over 406,400 confirmed positive cases as of Monday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.