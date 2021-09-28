Resurfacing project to begin on Highway 156

Garden City Telegram

Crews are scheduled to begin a resurfacing project on Kansas Highway 156 in Finney County on Friday according to the Kansas Department of Transportation. The project includes Highway 156 from the U.S. 50/Highway156 junction in Garden City to the west Kansas Highway 23 junction in Finney County.

Work will begin at the west end of the project in Garden City.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane guided by a pilot car during the project. Drivers should expect a 15-minute or less delay in the work zone.

APAC Shears of Hutchinson is the contractor on this $3.7 million project, which is expected to be completed in November, weather permitting.

For more information on this project, contact Craig Schlott, Construction Engineer, at (620) 765-7096, or Lisa Knoll, KDOT District 6 Public Affairs Manager, at (620) 765-7080.