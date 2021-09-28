Red Cross experiencing blood shortage

The American Red Cross is experiencing a blood and platelet shortage.

Brittney Rochell, American Red Cross Chief Communications Officer for the Kansas-Oklahoma region, said donor turnout has reached the lowest levels of the year with inventory levels the lowest they've been in the fall since 2015 with less than a days supply of certain blood types in recent weeks.

Typically a blood shortage is seen the the summer months, June and July, Rochell said. A lot of blood drives being held by high schools and colleges, so, when school isn't in session that's when a shortage is typically seen.

Levels are so low because people have delayed donating blood due to returning to the workplace and at-home learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Rochell said.

"When the pandemic first happened people weren't coming out to donate, then we kind of went through that middle where over the summer people were starting to go back on vacation and do things and they were also starting to have more elective surgeries," she said. "That needed more blood, yet we weren't seeing the donors turnout."

Rochell said donors would schedule an appointment but then wouldn't show up for it.

"While we may say that we're fully booked at this blood drive, if people don't show up at the blood drive, then we're not getting those units that we need, and one unit can save up to three lives," she said. "It's very important for each of us to go and donate as often as we can, because blood can't be manufactured."

Blood also has a shelf life of 42 days, give or take, so it can't be stockpiled, Rochell said. So, they need people to come out and donate when they schedule an appointment and/or during blood drives.

Rochell encourages everybody to donate blood, it's an easy way to help out and only takes about an hour.

"The actual blood donation can take anywhere from a few minutes to 10, 15 minutes," she said. "It's really fast, the time period is because of filling out the health questionnaire as well as actually donating and then waiting to make sure that you're comfortable to leave."

A blood drives was hosted in Garden City at Garden City First Baptist Church on Monday.

Bev Miller donated at the blood drive. She has been regularly donating blood for 40 years and has given over 8.5 gallons of blood all together.

Miller said she tries to donate whenever there's a blood drive because it's important.

"It's just something that I know is healthy for you and it's a simple thing I can do to help," she said. "My husband also received 10 pints of blood two years ago, he was in the hospital, really sick, so both he and I give a lot of blood and we realized how people really do need it. It's just a part of my life."

Miller said her father also used to donate blood.

"I remember my dad he always and I guess he instilled in me to do that same," she said. "It's easy to do."

To encourage people to donate those who do through Sept. 30 will receive a t-shirt and a coupon for Sport Clip Haircuts, as supplies last, Rochell said. Those who donate in October will receive an email to claim a free Zaxby's sandwich coupon, also as supplies last.

For more information on donating, to find a blood drive or host a blood drive, go to RedCrossBlood.org.

Upcoming area blood drives:

Cimarron

Oct. 12: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Gray County Rec Center, 17002 Highway 50.

Garden City

Oct. 6: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Garden City First Baptist Church, 1005 N. 11th St.

Hugoton

Oct. 5: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bethel Friends Church, 400 E. 11th St.

Johnson City

Oct. 13: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., 4-H Building, 702 S. Knox.

Lakin

Sept. 29: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Veterans Memorial Building, 209 N. Main St.

Meade

Oct. 8: 9:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Emmanuel Mennonite Church, 132 S. Fowler.

Montezuma

Oct. 4: 1:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Morningside Community Church, 100 N. Apache.

Satanta

Sept. 29: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 500 Arapaho.

Scott City

Oct. 12: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., William Carpenter Building, 606 N Fairground Rd.

Ulysses

Oct. 7: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Grant County Fairground, 1000 W. Patterson Ave.

Donors can also save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass®. With RapidPass®, donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer. To complete a RapidPass®, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.