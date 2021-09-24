SWKS COVID-19 UPDATE Cases continue to rise in area

Garden City Telegram

Finney County has added 31 new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases with an overall total of 7,006 as of Friday, with a decrease to 293 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there has been an increase to 10 individuals currently hospitalized as of Friday, and there has been a total to 53 deaths. A total of 13,757 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 42 cases pending as of Friday. The positivity rate decreased to 14.5 percent as of Monday.

The Finney County Health Department updates the positivity rate on Mondays.

Finney County has administered 19,620 total vaccines. This includes first and second doses.

COVID-19 vaccines are available to any person who lives or works in Kansas, 12 years of age and older. Those under 18 must have parental consent. The FCHD has an online COVID-19 Resource Hub for Finney County at:

https://finney-county-coronavirus-response-finneycountygis.hub.arcgis.com

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw 27 new positive confirmed additional cases, with an overall total to 6,812 as of Friday. Seward County added 18 positive cases to its total of 4,385. Gray County increased by 12 cases as of Friday for an overall total of 753 while Haskell County added eight cases for a total of 520. Meade County added seven cases for a total of 585.

Lane and Stevens Counties each added three cases for totals of 156 and 703, respectively. Kearny and Stanton Counties each added two cases for totals of 156 and 254, respectively. Grant and Hamilton Counties each added one case for totals of 1,111 and 246, respectively. Morton and Wichita Counties also added one case each as of Friday for totals of 308 and 255, respectively.

Numbers in other southwest Kansas counties remained constant through Friday.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Friday:

Finney - 7,006

Ford - 6,812

Grant - 1,111

Gray - 753

Greeley - 126

Hamilton - 246

Haskell - 520

Kearny - 677

Lane - 156

Meade - 585

Morton - 308

Scott - 682

Seward - 4,385

Stanton - 254

Stevens - 703

Wichita Co. - 255

The state of Kansas has over 404,400 confirmed positive cases as of Friday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.