Sen. Marshall's local office changes location

Garden City Telegram

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall’s Garden City office has changed locations. It is now at 921 Lareu St. Suite C.

“Understanding the challenges Kansans are facing and ensuring our offices are providing top notch service are two of the most important parts of my job. I look forward to seeing the positive impact this office has on the Garden City area and our state as a whole,” Marshall said

Marshall has had an office in Garden City since taking Congressional office in 2017. The state offices assist Kansans with a number of different important issues including:

Grant Applications – Resources for people seeking information on or assistance applying for federal grants.

Help with a Federal Agency – If unable to get an answer from a federal agency in a timely fashion, or feel treated unfairly, the office may be able to help resolve a problem or get the information needed.

Military Academy Nominations – Information and instruction for people seeking nomination to a U.S. Military Academy.

The Garden City office staff includes District Director Rebecca Swender, as well as caseworkers Bonnie Molz and Veronica Contreras. The office phone number is 620-765-7800. Meetings are by appointment only.