Garden City's fall clean up to begin Oct. 4

Garden City’s annual Fall Clean Up will get underway on Oct. 4 and run through Oct. 15 in various parts of town on different days. The free pickup service is for residential areas only, not for businesses.

To accommodate the needs of both the homeowner and City collection crews, the City has been divided into eight collection areas. Each area will correspond with a calendar day on which the pick-up will occur:

Oct. 4: North of Kansas Avenue to South of Mary Street between Fleming Street and By-Pass, and North of Mary Street to North City Limits between Main Street and By-Pass.

Oct. 5: North of Drainage Ditch to North City Limits between Hager Addition and Main Street.

Oct. 6: North of Kansas Avenue to the south of Mary Street between Main Street and Fleming Street.

Oct. 7: North of Kansas Avenue to Drainage Ditch between Taylor Ave. and Main Street.

Oct. 8: General collection day to give adequate coverage to those areas that may not have been completed during scheduled collection days in week one.

For those individuals who may have been missed during their regular collection day the first week, call 276-1270 by Oct. 7, to make arrangements to have your items collected.

Oct. 11: South City Limits to Fulton Street between Taylor Avenue and Center Street; South City Limits to Kansas Avenue between Center Street and Jennie Barker Road. Chappel Heights Area.

Oct. 12: North of Fulton Street to South of Kansas Avenue between Main Street and Center Street.

Oct. 13: North of Fulton Street to South of Kansas Avenue between Taylor Avenue and Main Street.

Oct. 14: North of Fulton Street to South of Campbell Street between West City Limits and Taylor Avenue.

Oct.15: General collection day to give adequate coverage to those areas that may not have been completed during scheduled collection days in week one.

For those individuals who may have been missed during their regular collection day the second week, call 276-1270 by Oct. 14, to make arrangements to have your items collected.

Residents can use an online application created by Finney County GIS to see when crews will be at their address. The app can be found at https://www.finneycountygis.com/publicpickup/

The City of Garden City Public Works Department is coordinating this year's Program. Because of landfill regulations, the City asks homeowners to separate tree trimmings (no longer than eight feet) into one pile, old furniture and boxes into another, and old appliances into another.

Note the following regulations for the clean up:

Clean-up is for residential areas only. (No Commercial).

All items to be picked up must be placed by the street curb, there is no alley pick-ups or next to garages.

Do not put debris on the water meters.

Because of landfill regulations, we ask homeowners to separate tree trimmings into one pile, old furniture and boxes into another, and old appliances into another.

Refrigerators or air conditioners will not need to be discharged. Special care should be taken to ensure old refrigerators and similar appliances are childproofed (remove or tie the doors shut) to prevent the chances of a serious mishap.

Tree trimmings will be picked up as long as they are no longer than eight feet in length.

One truckload of tree branches/brush per home.

Grass clippings and leaves are not permitted.

Liquid paints and petroleum products (oil, roofing tar, crack sealer, gas, diesel and etc.) are not permitted.

Vehicle motors or batteries are not permitted.

Shingles or roofing materials are not permitted.

Building demolition debris is not permitted.

The cost of all tires and rim removal will be charged back to the address the City crews collect them from.

Any waste created by a contractor for tree trimming, home remodeling, appliances, etc., will not be accepted. The contractor is responsible for the removal service.

If a City truck has gone by an area and picked up some items, but not all the items, this does not mean the City is finished in the area. Each truck is designated to pick up certain items i.e. appliances, tree limbs, miscellaneous items.

If the Street Department has not been in your area on the scheduled date, it may be delayed due to weather, closure of the landfill, etc. All residents are encouraged to take pride in the appearance of Garden City by participating in the 2021 Fall Cleanup Program.

Finney County residents may take debris to Waste Connections on Oct. 8, and Oct. 15 for a small fee. The above rules still apply. For more information, contact Waste Connections at 275-4421.