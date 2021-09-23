SWKS COVID-19 UPDATE Majority of area sees increase in confirmed cases

Garden City Telegram

Finney County has added 38 new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases with an overall total of 6,975 as of Wednesday, with a decrease to 306 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there has been a decrease to seven individuals currently hospitalized as of Wednesday, and there has been a total to 53 deaths. A total of 13,707 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 19 cases pending as of Wednesday. The positivity rate decreased to 14.5 percent as of Monday.

The Finney County Health Department updates the positivity rate on Mondays.

Finney County has administered 19,620 total vaccines. This includes first and second doses.

COVID-19 vaccines are available to any person who lives or works in Kansas, 12 years of age and older. Those under 18 must have parental consent. The FCHD has an online COVID-19 Resource Hub for Finney County at:

https://finney-county-coronavirus-response-finneycountygis.hub.arcgis.com

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw 27 new positive confirmed additional cases, with an overall total to 6,785 as of Wednesday. Seward County added 24 positive cases to its total of 4,367. Gray and Meade Counties each increased by 11 cases as of Wednesday for overall totals of 741 and 578, respectively. Morton County added seven cases for a total of 307 while Grant County added six cases for a total of 1,110.

Kearny County added five cases for a total of 675 and Stanton County added four cases for 252. Haskell County added three cases for a total of 512 while Stevens County added two cases for a total of 700. Hamilton county added one case for a total of 245.

Numbers in other southwest Kansas counties remained constant through Wednesday.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday:

Finney - 6,975

Ford - 6,785

Grant - 1,110

Gray - 741

Greeley - 126

Hamilton - 245

Haskell - 512

Kearny - 675

Lane - 153

Meade - 578

Morton - 307

Scott - 682

Seward - 4,367

Stanton - 252

Stevens - 700

Wichita Co. - 254

The state of Kansas has over 401,900 confirmed positive cases as of Wednesday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.