Kenny Estes to run for Kansas House District 122 seat in 2022

Kenny Estes of Lakin has announced his bid for the for the Kansas House of Representative District 122 seat in 2022.

The seat is currently held by Rep. Russ Jennings, R-Lakin, who has announced he is not running for re-election in 2022.

Originally from Bakersfield, Calif., Estes has lived in western Kansas since 2011. He currently lives in Lakin with his wife, Celest and their five children.

He works as an attorney at Calihan Law Firm in Garden City and is a member of the Garden City ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where he volunteers in local ministry.

Estes considers himself a conservative Republican who is pro-life and wants to lower the tax burden on Kansas families and small businesses.

He wants to make Kansas "a great place to live, work and raise a family."

"I'm willing to go to work every day to create that opportunity for your kids and mine," he said.