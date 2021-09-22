Garden City Commission looks to improve pedestrian sidewalks and pathways

Garden City Commissioners approved applying to the Kansas Department of Transportation's fall 2022 Cost Share Program to improve pedestrian sidewalk/pathway extensions at the Commission's regular meeting Tuesday.

Mike Muirhead, Garden City Public Works director, said the proposed improvements extend from east Talley Trail by the Tangeman Complex, connecting it to new and existing sidewalks on Spruce Street, father east to Jennie Barker Rd. moving north all the way to Mary Street and Mary Street east to the edge of the Chappel Heights subdivision.

The proposal also includes a new sidewalk that interconnects everything in front of Walmart, which requires an at-grade pedestrian crossing and signal upgrade at Spruce Street and the US 83/50 Bypass where the traffic signal currently is, Muirhead said.

"It actually would complete a loop completely around the east side of the community and it also connects the southeast part that's under construction at this time," he said. "It would be a significant improvement to that whole area."

It approved by KDOT, their portion would be a maximum of $1 million and then the city would be required to everything over that amount, Muirhead said.

"KDOT, they only have like $9 million or $10 million to commit to this program, but we felt that it's significant and it improves pedestrian safety immensely in our area, therefore that's why we thought it would be good to put everything together," he said.

Total cost for the project is $2,811,539. If KDOT funds the entire $1 million the city portion would be $1,811,539. City funds would come out of the 2022 general obligation bonds for public improvements.

An upgrade to the pedestrian crosswalk on Fleming Street next to Kenneth Henderson Middle School was also approved by the Commission.

The upgrade includes additional yellow, flashing warning lights and signage to be added to the crossing as well as making an ADA ramp on that curb.

The estimated cost for the improvements is $7,500 for the equipment and installation. Funds will come from the Streets Department budget line item for Maintenance Traffic Signals. USD 457 has offered to reimburse the city for half of the estimated cost.

Commissioner Troy Unruh said the improvements are good as that crosswalk is not very usable.

"Even when during and school starts that's a really hard place to cross the street from anywhere," he said. "Any improvement we can do, and I think also just alerting people the flashing lights have really helped people on the Talley Trail and people comment all the time how effective they are, so I think this is a really great idea."

The Commission also approved angle parking on the east side of Seventh Street, between East Laurel and East Chestnut Streets due to the relocation to the Municipal Court and Evidence Building at the old Garden City Telegram building, which is slated to be moved into by the end of the year. Additional parking spaces could be needed.

A Request for Proposals from artists or teams of artists for a mural for the north wall of the Municipal Court and Evidence Building was approved. Up to $15,000 will be provided to the selected applicant to complete the project.

Proposals may be selected based on the design, applicant's qualifications, cost and how the design fits the project objectives.

Applications must include an image of the proposed art piece; up to 250 words explaining the concept, how it fits with the city's goals and why it's a good fit for downtown; resume; estimated budget including the materials and cost of labor; maintenance plan; and a timeline of how long it will take to complete the project.

Submissions can be submitted digitally to stuart.mccrery@gardencityks.us or physically mailed to Stuart McCrery, City Manager Inter, City of Garden City, 301 N. Eigth St., Garden City, KS 67846 and must be received by 5 p.m. on Oct. 7.

