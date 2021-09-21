SWKS COVID-19 UPDATE Majority of area sees increase in cases

Garden City Telegram

Finney County has added 17 new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases with an overall total of 6,937 as of Monday, with a decrease to 323 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there has been a decrease to six individuals currently hospitalized as of Monday, and there has been a total to 53 deaths. A total of 13,648 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 27 cases pending as of Monday. The positivity rate decreased to 14.5 percent as of Monday.

The Finney County Health Department updates the positivity rate on Mondays.

Finney County has administered 19,620 total vaccines. This includes first and second doses.

COVID-19 vaccines are available to any person who lives or works in Kansas, 12 years of age and older. Those under 18 must have parental consent. The FCHD has an online COVID-19 Resource Hub for Finney County at:

https://finney-county-coronavirus-response-finneycountygis.hub.arcgis.com

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw 21 new positive confirmed additional cases, with an overall total to 6,758 as of Monday. Seward County added 16 positive cases to its total of 4,343. Gray County increased by 10 cases as of Monday for an overall total of 730 while Haskell County added four cases for a total of 509. Kearny and Scott Counties each added three cases for totals of 670 and 682, respectively. Grant, Greeley and Meade Counties each added one case for totals of 1,104, 126 and 567, respectively. Morton, Stanton and Wichita Counties also added one case each as of Monday for totals of 300, 248 and 254, respectively.

Numbers in other southwest Kansas counties remained constant through Monday.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Monday:

Finney - 6,937

Ford - 6,758

Grant - 1,104

Gray - 730

Greeley - 126

Hamilton - 244

Haskell - 509

Kearny - 670

Lane - 153

Meade - 567

Morton - 300

Scott - 682

Seward - 4,343

Stanton - 248

Stevens - 698

Wichita Co. - 254

The state of Kansas has over 399,300 confirmed positive cases as of Monday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.