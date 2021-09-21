GCCCA celebrating adult students’ success this week

Garden City Telegram

The Garden City Career Connection Academy (GCCCA), a division of GCCC, is celebrating National Adult Education and Family Literacy Week this week through Sept. 25.

The week highlights the success of adult education and celebrates all adult students who chose to continue their education. It also seeks to raise public awareness about the need for and value of adult education and family literacy.

Adult Education can help to build a solid career, it helps adults to keep up with the changes. Education is a life-long journey and one of the major characteristics of education is that it has no age.

On Wednesday, GCCC students are invited to SCSC-0017 (lower-level classroom in SCSC) to hear from State Director of Adult Education Hector Martinez on the importance of education and answer questions at 9:30 a.m.

Garden City Career Connection Academy has been offering services through different programs to students for more than 40 years. These programs include Adult Basic and Secondary Education, Plaza Comunitaria (in partnership with Mexican Consulate), GED, English as a Second Language(ESL), Transition to College (PSE), Employability Skills, and Computer Skills Courses.

Yearly, approximately 500 students from different backgrounds and cultures, including about 30 different languages/dialects, are served.