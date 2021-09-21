GCHS homecoming parade on Sunday

Garden City Telegram

The Garden City High School Student Council will be hosting a homecoming parade at 7 p.m. on Sunday. The parade will be on Main Street and will have a number of floats from the various organizations.

There will also be a community pep rally in Stevens Park following the parade.

The parade will help kick-off the start of homecoming week activities. GCHS will hold different spirit themed days during homecoming week on Sept. 26 through Oct. 1.

The spirit day for Monday is Fandom Day; Tuesday is Athlete vs. Mathlete; Wednesday is Country vs. Country Club; Thursday is Tacky Tourist; and Friday is Costume (no face coverings). Homecoming week will conclude on Oct. 1.

The GCHS football team will host Liberal at 7 p.m. at Buffalo Stadium. The homecoming royalty ceremony will take place during halftime of the football game.