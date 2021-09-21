Finney County Commission approved the 2022 budget on Monday

Warren sworn in as Sheriff-elect

The 2022 budget was approved by the Finney County Commissioners Monday at the Commission's regular meeting.

The estimated 2022 mill levy is 49.975, an increase of 1.508 mills from the 2021 mill levy of 48.467, so Finney County residents will see an increase to the county portion of their tax bill.

For the owner of a $100,000 home they will pay $574.71, or an additional $17.34 from 2021.

Also at the meeting, the Commission approved an update to the county's Early Retirement program.

Changes to the program include:

Removing language allow the discontinuation of the program pursuant to statute replaced with language for notification if there is alteration of terms and conditions to the program,

Reducing the time of employment from 15 years to the state's minimum of 10 years,

Reduce the written application process from 90 days to 60 days, which

Removing continuation of dependents remaining on the group health plan once a retiree turns 65 and to make an offer of COBRA to those dependents,

Requiring retirees to submit in writing current employment annually,

Providing annual tax forms and waivers allowing the county to obtain employment records to determine continued eligibility on the plan.

Adding two additional tiers of coverage to the healthcare plan so there are four tiers – employee only, employee and children, employee and spouse and employee and family.

Changes to the program also include increasing current retiree contribution to 50% of the full health insurance premium in 2022 with a 5% increase annually up to a maximum of 75% until they reach 65 years of age.

New retirees after Jan. 1 would be allowed to stay on the county plan but will pay the total premium.

The initial proposed changed to the program was for retiree contribution to be 110%, for current and new early retirees. This was changed to the 50% contribution for current retirees and 100% for new retirees later in the meeting.

Randy Evans, a Finney County retiree part of the early retirement program, spoke against the health insurance contribution change.

Evans said he and the other early retirees made the decision to retire early based on the health insurance benefits and increasing the retiree contribution negatively impacts him and others.

"I and many other people in the room made critical life-changing decisions based on information provided from the Finney County Personnel Policy and Finney County HR Department as it pertains to healthcare," he said. "The information I've received convinced me this was a sound financial move. Having the ability to participate in Finney County's healthcare benefit has had a significant impact on my retirement, not only for me, but for my wife and my daughter. Without it, I likely would not have retired when I did."

Evans said he understands that the Commission is able to make changes to the policy they feel are necessary, but feels they should honor what the program states as far as health insurance.

"I understand the necessity for you to balance the budget, but I feel you have found the low hanging fruit to cut," he said. "I encourage you to look other places within the budget to find savings that don't involve damaging the lives of individuals who have served Finney County for so many years."

Fellow early retiree Kevin Lampe, who worked for the Finney County Sheriff's Office for 29 years, agreed.

"If you go forward with the insurance price increased that you have put out, I am $400 in the hole on what I make on my retirement, which forces me to quit a job and go find a job strictly to buy insurance," he said. "I do not feel that that is part of the agreement that I signed upon my retirement."

Sheriff Kevin Bascue also spoke against the health insurance changes, both the initial 110% contribution and later 50% contribution, that retirees should be paying the same as current county employees.

"I still believe it violates county policy that states that employees that are currently on it stay grandfathered on it," he said. "So, they would continue to pay the current employee rate, not these proposed rates, not any proposed rates whether they be 50% of the county's premium cost or 100% of the premium cost."

In other business, Finney County Undersheriff Mike Warren took the oath of office as the Sheriff-elect. He will take over for Bascue in two weeks.