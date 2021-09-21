COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinic on Friday

Garden City Telegram

With the Delta variant increasing in Kansas, local health departments, providers, and community groups are continuing to hold free COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinics.

A vaccination and testing clinic will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday at St. Catherine Hospital’s north lawn, 310 E. Walnut St. The vaccine to be given is Moderna.

Free testing is available to everyone in Kansas, regardless of vaccination status and even if you have been tested before.

To find a free testing location in your community, or guidance about who should get tested, visit: knowbeforeyougoKS.com.

To learn more about the vaccines and schedule a vaccination appointment, visit: kansasvaccine.gov/.