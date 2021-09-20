Local Letters to the Editor

Garden City Telegram

Protecting our power grid

We must do more to strengthen our power grid against an electromagnetic pulse (EMP) event. Such an event can result from an attack by terrorists or by another country (e.g. China may already have the capability - which it may use in an economic crisis,) or it can occur naturally. It could result in devastating loss of life. There is disagreement on this, but why take chances?

We should also have a ground-based GPS back-up system, (like Russia has,) or we could lose internet at the least in an anti-satellite attack.

Alvin Blake

Garden City

Garden City Alzheimer’s Walk on Saturday

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. More than ever, we need to come together to support all those affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementia. I am joining participants of all ages in the fight against Alzheimer’s at Walk to End Alzheimer’s Garden City.

I’ll be joining them because I saw how terrible this disease is when caring for my father, Robert Goosey, who was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease and died from complications of it at 62 years old.

There are more than six million Americans living with Alzheimer’s disease, including 55,000 right here in Kansas. On Walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden Flower ceremony - a mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease. Alzheimer’s is relentless - so are we! Please add your flower to the fight against Alzheimer’s and join me at Stevens Park at 9 a.m. on Sept. 25. Get more information or register to walk at act.alz.org/gardencity.

Veronica Goosey

Garden City