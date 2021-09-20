Early childhood screening clinic on Friday

Garden City Telegram

USD 457 will hold a free developmental screening clinic for Garden City children, three to five years of age, on Friday. It will take place at the Garfield Early Childhood Center, 121 W. Walnut.

The screening will take approximately an hour and a half. Trained professionals will check each child's hearing, vision, large and small muscle development, communication, and thinking skills.

Appointments may be made by calling the Garfield Early Childhood Center, 620-805-7500. If unable to keep the appointment the day of the screening, contact Garfield Early Childhood Center at 620-805-7500.