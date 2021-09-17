Registration underway for local Alzheimer’s walk

Garden City Telegram

The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Garden City residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® on Sept. 25 at Stevens Park.

There will be an opening ceremony at 9 a.m., with the walk beginning at 9:30 a.m.

On Walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease:

BLUE: I have Alzheimer’s or dementia.

PURPLE: I have lost someone to Alzheimer’s or dementia.

YELLOW: I am supporting or caring for someone with Alzheimer’s or dementia.

ORANGE: I support the cause and a vision of a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia.

The health and safety of participants, staff and volunteers remain the top priorities. The Walk will implement safety protocols including physical distancing, masks (where required), contactless registration, hand sanitizing stations and more. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), state and local guidelines will be adhered to ensure Walk events are safe for attendees. Options will be offered to participate online and in local neighborhoods.

“We are so excited to be back in the community for Walk to End Alzheimer’s. This is an event for all ages, and we welcome everyone to join us as we honor all those with Alzheimer’s and all other dementia,” says Shannon Reed, Alzheimer's Association Walk manager.

In Kansas alone, there are more than 55,000 people living with the disease and 85,000 caregivers. “The families experiencing Alzheimer’s or other dementia need us now more than ever before — together we can end Alzheimer’s,” says Reed.

To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit: act.alz.org/gardencity