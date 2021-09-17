Crystal Apple finalists named for 2021

Garden City Telegram

Six teachers from Garden City Public Schools USD 457 have been named finalists for this year’s Garden City Area Chamber of Commerce Crystal Apple Teacher Recognition Awards.

The 2021 finalists are: Trista Bailey, Garden City High School; Dalana Billinger, Gertrude Walker Elementary School; Emily Hamlin, Garden City High School; Alice Hilt, Garden City High School; Lisa Juel, GC Achieve at J.D. Adams Hall; and Laura Walsh, Charles O. Stones Intermediate Center.

The program’s committee is made up of representatives from the business community in Finney County.

The Crystal Apple program strives to honor outstanding teachers in Finney County for their exceptional efforts in education.

The top three finalists will be named as the 2021 Crystal Apple Teachers of Finney County at an awards banquet on Nov. 18 at the Clarion Inn, 1911 E. Kansas Ave.

The three finalists will each receive an engraved crystal apple, $1,000 cash award and an iPad tablet. The three other semi-finalists will be presented with a cash award of $250.

Reservations for the banquet are required by 5 p.m., Nov. 12. Cost is $25 per person, payable in advance to the Chamber of Commerce, 1509 E. Fulton Terr.