Red Cross blood drives scheduled for area

Garden City Telegram

Over 100,000 people in the U.S. have sickle cell disease, the most common inherited blood disorder, and the majority of patients are of African descent.

Despite the discovery of the disease more than a century ago, there have been fewer health resources available to help those currently suffering from sickle cell crisis in comparison to similar diseases. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people with sickle cell disease experience worse health outcomes than comparable diseases.

The Red Cross asks members of the Black community to join in helping to address this health disparity and meet the needs of patients with sickle cell disease. Donors can take action today by scheduling a blood donation appointment at RedCrossBlood.org, by downloading the Blood Donor App or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS. To help tackle the need for blood in September – Sickle Cell Awareness Month − all donors who come to give with the Red Cross Sept. 13-30 will receive a limited-edition football-themed T-shirt, while supplies last.

Upcoming area blood drives include:

Garden City

Sept. 24: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Garden City First Baptist Church, 1005 N. 11th St.

Dodge City

Sept. 21: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Senior Center, 2408 Central Ave.

Sept. 22: 7:45 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Senior Center, 2408 Central Ave.

Sept. 23: 10:15 a.m. - 4 p.m., Dodge City Community College Student Union, 2501 N. 14th St.

Satanta

Sept. 29: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 500 Arapaho.

Lakin

Sept. 29: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Veterans Memorial Building, 209 N. Main St.

Scott City

Sept. 27: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., United Methodist Church, 412 S. College St.

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including face masks for donors and staff, regardless of vaccination status – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.

To donate, simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.