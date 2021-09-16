USD 457 Board approves 2022 budget

USD 457 Board of Education approved its 2022 budget at the regular meeting Monday.

The 2022 mill levy increased by .6 to 49.4 mills, up from 48.8 mills.

Finney County residents will see little change to the school portion of their tax bill.

For the owner of a $100,000 home, they will pay $56.81.

Additionally, the Board approved the adoption of the Resolution to Exceed the Revenue Neutral Tax Rate.

In other business, the board heard and update on the status of COVID-19 within the community and school district. COVID protocols in the district for student and staff were discussed.

For the week of Sept. 7-10 there were 23 new positive student COVID tests, which is down from 46 positive student tests from Aug. 30 to Sept. 3. Since the beginning of the 2021-21 school year there have been 143 positive student tests.

An average of 4.5 students were sent home with COVID symptoms from Sept. 7-10.

The Board also approved changing the name of Garden City Alternate Education Center to Garden City Achieve at J.D. Adams Hall. Previously the board had discussed the name change at their Aug. 23 meeting.