SWKS COVID-19 UPDATE Majority of area sees increase in cases

Garden City Telegram

Finney County has added 28 new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases with an overall total of 6,885 as of Wednesday, with a decrease to 356 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there has been a decrease to 15 individuals currently hospitalized as of Wednesday, and there has been a total to 53 deaths. A total of 13,517 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 24 cases pending as of Wednesday. The positivity rate has increased to 36.6 percent as of Monday.

The Finney County Health Department updates the positivity rate on Mondays.

Finney County has administered 19,620 total vaccines. This includes first and second doses.

COVID-19 vaccines are available to any person who lives or works in Kansas, 12 years of age and older. Those under 18 must have parental consent. The FCHD has an online COVID-19 Resource Hub for Finney County at:

https://finney-county-coronavirus-response-finneycountygis.hub.arcgis.com

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw 39 new positive confirmed additional cases, with an overall total to 6,717 as of Wednesday. Seward County added 33 positive cases to its total of 4,296. Scott County increased by 11 cases as of Wednesday for an overall total of 675 while Grant County added 10 cases for a total of 1,102.

Gray County added six cases for a total of 710. Haskell and Stanton Counties each added five cases for totals of 492 and 248, respectively. Hamilton County added three cases for a total of 240. Stevens and Wichita Counties each added two cases for totals of 691 and 252, respectively. Kearny and Morton Counties each added one case for totals of 666 and 297, respectively.

Numbers in other southwest Kansas counties remained constant through Wednesday.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday:

Finney - 6,885

Ford - 6,717

Grant - 1,102

Gray - 710

Greeley - 124

Hamilton - 240

Haskell - 492

Kearny - 666

Lane - 152

Meade - 565

Morton - 297

Scott - 675

Seward - 4,296

Stanton - 248

Stevens - 691

Wichita Co. - 252

The state of Kansas has over 393,600 confirmed positive cases as of Wednesday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.