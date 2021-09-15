St. Catherine Hospice to host retreat

Garden City Telegram

St. Catherine Hospice will be holding a Comfort Zone Family Retreat on Oct. 15-17, for members of the community that are grieving the death of a loved one, at Camp Lakeside at Scott City.

The mission of the Comfort Zone Family Retreat is to walk beside you as you experience your grief. For more than 22 years, people from across the Midwest have traveled to attend the retreat, which focuses on these key goals:

- Acknowledging the loss and the feelings surrounding the loss.

- Acknowledging that we are not alone in our grief.

- Educating families on coping and survivor skills.

- Encouraging families to be open and supportive within their own family unit.

Because each person’s grief and coping skills are unique, conflict and hard feelings often arise within families going through bereavement. The retreat is designed to recognize these differences and encourage families to be open and supportive. There is discomfort and pain in grief, but through the activities and processes of the weekend, families and individuals come to realize they are not alone and they are “normal”.

Families or individuals who have experienced the loss of a significant person are invited to apply for the Comfort Zone Family Retreat. The retreat requires the family to participate by staying on site from Friday evening through Sunday afternoon.

Registration is required for the event and the number of participants is limited.

The cost of the retreat is $10 per family member. Financial aid is available to assist families.

To register for the weekend event, contact Gina Cash, St. Catherine Hospice, Comfort Zone Camp Director at 620-272-2519 or 800-281-4077. Additional information can be found at www.camplakeside.net .