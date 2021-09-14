SWKS COVID-19 UPDATE Finney County positivity rate jumps to 36.6%

Garden City Telegram

Finney County has added 35 new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases with an overall total of 6,857 as of Monday, with an increase to 391 active positive cases being monitored.

Of the Finney County cases, there has been an increase to 17 individuals currently hospitalized as of Monday, and there has been a total to 53 deaths. A total of 13,467 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 21 cases pending as of Monday. The positivity rate has increased from 21.6 percent to 36.6 percent as of Monday.

The Finney County Health Department updates the positivity rate on Mondays.

Finney County has administered 18,895 total vaccines. This includes first and second doses.

COVID-19 vaccines are available to any person who lives or works in Kansas, 12 years of age and older. Those under 18 must have parental consent. The FCHD has an online COVID-19 Resource Hub for Finney County at:

https://finney-county-coronavirus-response-finneycountygis.hub.arcgis.com

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw 18 new positive confirmed additional cases, with an overall total to 6,678 as of Monday. Seward County added 22 positive cases to its total of 4,263. Grant County increased by nine cases as of Monday with an overall total of 1,092. Stevens County added five cases for a total of 689 and Haskell County added four cases for a total of 487.

Gray and Lane Counties each added three cases for totals of 704 and 152, respectively. Hamilton, Kearny and Morton Counties each added one case for totals of 237, 665 and 296, respectively. Scott, Stanton and Wichita Counties also added one case each for totals of 664, 243 and 250, respectively.

Numbers in other southwest Kansas counties remained constant through Monday.

Here’s a look at the overall totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Monday:

Finney - 6,857

Ford - 6,678

Grant - 1,092

Gray - 704

Greeley - 124

Hamilton - 237

Haskell - 487

Kearny - 665

Lane - 152

Meade - 565

Morton - 296

Scott - 664

Seward - 4,263

Stanton - 243

Stevens - 689

Wichita Co. - 250

The state of Kansas has over 390,000 confirmed positive cases as of Monday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.