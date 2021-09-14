GCCC's Hispanic Student Day approaching

Garden City Telegram

The Garden City Community College Hispanic American Leadership Organization (HALO) will host the 33rd Annual Hispanic Student Day from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 1 at GCCC's Dennis Perryman Athletic Complex.

Registration is due by Sept. 17, and is free for students in grades 9-12. Interested students should check with their high school for available sponsors or contact Johana Gonzalez at 620- 276-9674 or johana.gonzalez@gcccks.edu.

The conference includes successful Hispanic alumni presentations, discussions with current HALO students, and various department presentations intended for attendees to learn about college resources. Complimentary breakfast and lunch will be served for all students and student-sponsors in attendance.

Online registration is found at the link here: https://gcccks.formstack.com/forms/hispanic_student_day

